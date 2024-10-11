Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 309.40 ($4.05), with a volume of 8072408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.99).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
