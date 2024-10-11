Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 309.40 ($4.05), with a volume of 8072408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PETS

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 295.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.