Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.