Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 310 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. 1,879,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,054,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.