Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys 44 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $10,078,000. Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.43. The stock had a trading volume of 814,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.82 and its 200 day moving average is $349.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

