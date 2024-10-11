Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.24. 62,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,645. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

