Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.8% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 3,165,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,228,418. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

