Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $427,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

