Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $226,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

BMY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -73.62%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

