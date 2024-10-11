Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 7,814 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBTH. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,698,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,733,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 271,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBTH stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $22.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

