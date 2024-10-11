Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 184,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

MAS opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

