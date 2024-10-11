Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $503.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.91. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

