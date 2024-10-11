Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Chevron stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

