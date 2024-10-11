Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cummins by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 19.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $332.83 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

