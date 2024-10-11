Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $197.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

