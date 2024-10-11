Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 7,666 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.