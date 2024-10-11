Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,205,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 433,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 437,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

