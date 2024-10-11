Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

BPOPM opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.