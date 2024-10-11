PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Invests $218,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $242.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

