Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Prairie Operating has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

