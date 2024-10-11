Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Sunday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Premier Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

