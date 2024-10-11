Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Raised to Hold at National Bank Financial

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
