Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $275.48 and last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 26341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 30,726.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,102,000 after acquiring an additional 678,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

