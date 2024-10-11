Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 94,882 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 94,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

