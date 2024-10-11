Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

DB opened at $17.58 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.