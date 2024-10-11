Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.