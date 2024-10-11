Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 244 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.