Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $409.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.96 and a 200 day moving average of $326.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $410.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,226,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.