Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.93% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

