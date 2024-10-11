Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,010 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OILK. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,165,000.

Get ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF alerts:

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $45.82 on Friday. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.