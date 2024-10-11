Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 285,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Profire Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Profire Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 78,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,993. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

