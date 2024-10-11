Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer comprises approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Oppenheimer worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oppenheimer by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,521.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OPY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,473. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

