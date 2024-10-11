Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,025 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,757,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 410,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

