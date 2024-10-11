Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,810 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises about 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Under Armour worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 220,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,511. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UA

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.