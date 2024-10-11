Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares makes up about 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.