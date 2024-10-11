Profit Investment Management LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

