Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synaptics worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
