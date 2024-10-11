Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 19,732 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries makes up 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,054. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Profile



Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

