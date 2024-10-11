Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,014,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SAM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,662. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $378.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.