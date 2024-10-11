Prom One Day Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00008811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,701.16 or 0.99962603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.29254229 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,053,536.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.