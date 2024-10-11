ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.91 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 648951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

