Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

