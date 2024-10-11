Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.23. 2,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

