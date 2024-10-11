Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 9468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.