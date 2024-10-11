Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 51,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,119,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 715,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,108,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 513,134 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

