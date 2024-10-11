Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issued By Wedbush

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

