Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

