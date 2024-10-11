Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Boosted by Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

