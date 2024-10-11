Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Increased by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

FTI opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

