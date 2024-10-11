Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ecovyst Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Ecovyst Trading Up 0.1 %
ECVT stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,210,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,113,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,013,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 3.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 178,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 10.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after buying an additional 334,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
