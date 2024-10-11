Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 92.1% in September

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. 61,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,034. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.95. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

